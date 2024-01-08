Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

By Timeform
10:07 · MON January 08, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Just Loose Change - 15:00 Taunton

Smart Stat: £188.44 - Nicky Martin's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Nicky Martin is incredibly profitable when having just one runner on the card (over hurdles) and Just Loose Change signalled he is ready to strike again when finishing runner-up over course and distance last month. He saw his race out strongly having been caught slightly cold by the winner's burst of acceleration approaching the second last and, just 4 lb higher now, he is fancied to go one place better.

Margot Robbie - 18:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £58.50 - Geoff Oldroyd's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Margot Robbie has an attractive pedigree, out of a smart mare who was a sister to high-class sprinter Hoof It, and while she is yet to better modest form in three starts, there is reason to think she will show improved form dropped into classified company. Her best effort came over this course and distance in a first-time visor on her return in November and she looked outpaced dropped to five furlongs at Southwell last time with the headgear left off. Margot Robbie is bred to be much better than this level and she has more potential than most of these.

The Caltonian - 19:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £15.53 - Linda Perratt's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

The Caltonian was an unlucky loser at Wolverhampton two starts back and quickly gained compensation when bolting up over six furlongs at this course 11 days ago. A clear run through that day revealed just how much he's ahead of the handicapper and, given he is versatile when it comes to trip, he is a strong fancy to follow up dropped to the minimum trip from an 8 lb higher mark.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING