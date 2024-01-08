Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Just Loose Change - 15:00 Taunton

Smart Stat: £188.44 - Nicky Martin's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Nicky Martin is incredibly profitable when having just one runner on the card (over hurdles) and Just Loose Change signalled he is ready to strike again when finishing runner-up over course and distance last month. He saw his race out strongly having been caught slightly cold by the winner's burst of acceleration approaching the second last and, just 4 lb higher now, he is fancied to go one place better.

Margot Robbie - 18:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £58.50 - Geoff Oldroyd's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Margot Robbie has an attractive pedigree, out of a smart mare who was a sister to high-class sprinter Hoof It, and while she is yet to better modest form in three starts, there is reason to think she will show improved form dropped into classified company. Her best effort came over this course and distance in a first-time visor on her return in November and she looked outpaced dropped to five furlongs at Southwell last time with the headgear left off. Margot Robbie is bred to be much better than this level and she has more potential than most of these.

The Caltonian - 19:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £15.53 - Linda Perratt's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

The Caltonian was an unlucky loser at Wolverhampton two starts back and quickly gained compensation when bolting up over six furlongs at this course 11 days ago. A clear run through that day revealed just how much he's ahead of the handicapper and, given he is versatile when it comes to trip, he is a strong fancy to follow up dropped to the minimum trip from an 8 lb higher mark.