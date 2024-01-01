Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Matata - 12:55 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 22% - Nigel Twiston-Davies's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Matata returned from six months off with an emphatic success on his chasing debut at Chepstow in October, jumping boldly in front and gradually drawing clear from three out to win by 10 lengths (value for extra having been eased down close home). This will be tougher from a 9lb higher mark, but the headstrong Matata has long appealed as the type to make a better chaser and he's unlikely to give up his unbeaten record without a fight if taking another step forward from that debut win, with the fine form of the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard (62% of horses running to form) an ongoing recommendation.

Classic Getaway - 14:15 Tramore

Smart Stat: 5 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in past 7 runnings

Willie Mullins saddles two runners as he seeks a sixth victory in this Grade 3 since 2018. Bronn was a smart novice chaser last season and had excuses (reportedly suffered an injury) when down the field on his return to action at Wexford, but preference is for his lightly-raced stablemate Classic Getaway, who resumed his progress after seven months off when easily winning a listed event at Thurles last time, making all to land the spoils by five and a half lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up and it looks a good opportunity for him to follow up if continuing to go the right way with that reappearance under his belt.

Marie's Rock - 15:15 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 20% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f

Smart Stat: 24% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in mid-season

Marie's Rock proved herself a very smart hurdler for the Nicky Henderson yard last season, easily winning this Grade 2 by six lengths and producing an even better effort when later filling the runner-up spot behind Sire du Berlais in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree. Though well below that form on her reappearance in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month, Marie's Rock is worth forgiving that run as she was simply too keen after eight months off and had nothing left to give at the finish. That run should have taken the freshness out of the classy Marie's Rock and she's the one to beat on these terms if bouncing back to her best for Henderson, who has his team in good order (63% of horses running to form).