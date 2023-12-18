Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Junkanoo - 12:40 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 3 - Gary Moore's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Junkanoo had some fairly useful form on the Flat, winning three times in all, and he showed plenty on his hurdling debut when finishing runner-up to a nice type at Ascot last month. He started 40/1 that day, so out-run his odds, making smooth headway in the straight and having every chance approaching the last, but the more stoutly-bred winner had too much for him on the run-in. There should be more to come from him and this sharper track should suit him well representing a yard with a good record in this race.

Maggie O - 13:25 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: 22% - Donald McCain's strike rate at MUSSELBURGH since the start of the 2019/20 season

Maggie O proved a different proposition on the back of a breathing operation and fitting of a tongue tie when opening her account at Doncaster last month. She still looked a little inexperienced on that occasion, making good progress from three out but continuing to hang to her left. She again hung when in front on the run-in, but ultimately had plenty in hand at the line, and a subsequent 4 lb rise may not be enough to prevent her following up.

Who Is That - 15:10 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 24% - Chris Gordon's strike rate at PLUMPTON since the start of the 2019/20 season

Who Is That progressed well over fences last season, successful three times in handicaps, his latest success coming over a similar trip at Fontwell in April. He would have finished a clear second at worst on his final start in May at Worcester but for an uncharacteristic jumping lapse when falling three from home. He won on his return from a break last season and he still figures on a handy mark, so he will remain of interest in an open handicap for a yard that has a good record at this track.