Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Marown - 13:20 Ayr

Smart Stat: 21% - Nicky Richards's strike rate in early season

Marown looked very promising earlier in his career, but he hasn't won for over two years now, and he produced a lacklustre display on his final start at Kelso when last seen in April. However, he represents a yard that do well at this time of the season, and could hardly be in better form at present, either. Furthermore, Marown has gone well fresh in the past, and he makes his reappearance from a career-low mark, so could be worth chancing.

Celtic Ned - 14:05 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 20% - Gary Moore's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2019/20 season

Celtic Ned has shown improved form in two starts for Gary Moore, finishing runner-up to a good prospect in a novice hurdle over course and distance 11 days ago. He was perhaps flattered by his proximity to the winner, who wasn't at all given a hard time and eased clear, but he was comfortably on top on the remainder, and has the potential to progress further now handicapping. He also represents a yard in good form and he seems sure to launch a bold bid.

Court of Session - 19:30 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 25% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in winter

Court of Session's last win came over this course and distance a little over a year ago and he has returned to that sort of form fitted with cheekpieces on his last two starts, beaten only a neck in second by one who had fallen back down to a competitive mark at Southwell last time. He was only caught close home, too, and while he is now 5 lb higher in the weights, that form looks solid, and some of his better efforts have come at this venue.