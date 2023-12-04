Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Liv Lucky - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £42.16 - Roy Bowring's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Liv Lucky has won only once in 25 starts, but she ran her best race for these connections when finishing third over course and distance 16 days ago, and she deserved extra credit, too, as she fared best of those who raced up with the pace. She started 66/1 that day on her first start for eight months, and left the impression she would come on for the run in the closing stages, so she is worth backing to come on for that effort, which would make her competitive in this field.

Smoky Mountain - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £58.05 - Charlie Fellowes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Smoky Mountain is bred to be useful and he showed plenty of promise amidst inexperience on her debut at Southwell in February. He built on that effort on her next two starts, finishing runner-up to an above-average newcomer over course and distance, and filling the same position in heavy ground at Doncaster on his final start in April. He bumped into another promising sort on that occasion and, still open to improvement on his return to action, he has excellent claims of opening his account back up to seven furlongs.

Ellexis - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £116.04 - Roger Teal's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Ellexis built on the promise of her debut effort when opening her account at the second attempt over seven furlongs at Lingfield (all-weather) in August 2022. She hasn't quite progressed as expected since, but she ran one of her better races of the season over this course and distance last month, keeping on when not getting a clear run entering the final furlong. She is now down to a career-low mark and seems sure to be involved with a clear run.