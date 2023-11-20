Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Duhallow Tommy - 14:15 Plumpton

Smart Stat: 24% - Tom Cannon's strike rate at PLUMPTON

Duhallow Tommy showed fairly useful form in bumpers, opening his account at the third attempt in that sphere at Fontwell last season, and he also showed something to work on when switched to hurdles at Kempton in May. He was too fresh on his return from five months off in a novice hurdle back at Fontwell last month, but that effort will have blown the cobwebs away, and he will remain of interest now handicapping from a mark which is fair based on his bumper form.

Forward Flight - 16:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 20% - Kevin Philippart de Foy's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Forward Flight won a mile handicap for Alan King in May last year and he took advantage of a reduced mark when opening his account for this yard over the same course and distance two starts back. He can be marked up for that effort, too, as he raced closer to an overly strong pace than ideal. He wasn't in the same form at Newmarket last time, well beaten by the reopposing Big Bear Hug, but that run was too bad to be true and he is worth another chance to prove himself still on a good mark for a yard that does well at this track.

Symbol of Light- 18:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: £53.73 - Julie Camacho's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Symbol of Light was a three-time winner on the all-weather when trained by Charlie Appleby and, though he has clearly had his problems, he changed hands for 60,000 guineas and ran a race full of promise on his return from 17 months off and first start for these connections at Newcastle in June. That was a useful handicap and he was only narrowly beaten and he seemingly wasn't suited by conditions when below par at Doncaster when last seen in September. The return to an artificial surface will be in his favour and it would be no surprise if her fared much better now.