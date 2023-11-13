Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

King Otis - 12:55 Fakenham

Smart Stat: 26% - James Owen's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

King Otis landed a gamble when making a winning start for this yard at Plumpton last month, taking advantage of a much-reduced mark that had fallen 19 lb since entering handicaps. He won with any amount in hand, too, so it was disappointing when he wasn't able to follow up under a penalty at Stratford 11 days ago, seemingly unsuited by much more testing conditions. It is encouraging he is back out quickly and is worth another chance to build on the promise of his stable debut.

Pickwell - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 21% - Billy Loughnane's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON

Pickwell was sent off at 66/1 on his debut over this course and distance 11 days ago, but he showed much more than his odds suggested he would, and he showed clear signs of greenness. He kept on in the closing stages without posing a threat to the first two, who had already shown plenty, and Pickwell looks a sure-fire improver now. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and he is taken to go close with Billy Loughnane taking over in the saddle.

Tough Enough - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 22% - James Tate's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2019 season

Tough Enough progressed well earlier this year, overcoming the run of the race to make a winning return on handicap debut over six furlongs at Windsor in June, and proving better than ever when also winning over seven furlongs at Sandown in August. He hasn't been in as good form both starts since, but he wasn't seen to best effect at Ascot last month, and he won his only start on all-weather at this course last year. Tough Enough has a wide draw to overcome, but he remains relatively unexposed, and he remains a horse to be interested in.