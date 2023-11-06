Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Twirling - 14:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Twirling is bred for longer trips, but she made a very good impression when making a winning debut over course and distance at the start of this year, and she looks very interesting on her return to action. She knew what was required, but impressed with how she went about her business, having more in hand than the official margin suggests, and that form has worked out well. Twirling is a scopey sort, very much the type to go on improving, and she can defy a penalty before having her sights raised further.

Lucentio - 14:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 21% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Lucentio has an attractive pedigree and he shaped well on his debut over seven furlongs at Yarmouth last month, displaying signs of inexperience in the first half of the race, but he made good late headway when the penny started to drop late on. He represents a yard whose debutants can often come on plenty for their first run and he is bred to relish this step up to a mile. Lucentio looks a sure-fire improver who is well up to winning a race of this nature.

Mount Athos - 16:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Mount Athos took particularly well to this track when winning back-to-back course and distance handicaps, making a mockery of his opening mark in October last year and looking potentially smart when following up in March. He hasn't quite progressed as expected since, but he didn't shape too badly at Thirsk on his latest start in September, and much better is expected now returned to this venue. This mark shouldn't be beyond him if back to his best.