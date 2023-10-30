Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Storminhome - 14:25 Huntingdon

Smart Stat: 15% - Ben Pauling's strike rate with handicap chase debutants

Storminhome is a winning Irish pointer who made a bright start over hurdles last season, building on the promise of his first two starts under Rules when opening his account in a maiden at Doncaster in January, landing good support in the process. He performed with credit when finishing placed under a penalty on his next two starts and he looks very interesting now switched to fences for his handicap debut. He represents a yard that are in good form and this mark looks perfectly fair.

Trafalgar Square - 18:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 25% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Trafalgar Square cost plenty as a yearling (600,000 guineas) and he made a promising start to his career when hitting the frame at Newbury on debut in July, looking the part beforehand but carrying condition. He knew his job but wasn't knocked about and, while he hasn't progressed as expected since, he seemingly wasn't suited by heavy ground next time, and ran a race too badly to be true at Kempton last time. On his debut effort, an opening mark of 76 shouldn't be beyond him, and much better is expected now making his handicap debut.

Rare Jewel - 18:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 30% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Rare Jewel showed plenty to work on in a listed event at Newmarket on her debut in July, faced with a stiff task first time out but travelling well up to a point, and she was well backed when opening her account in a minor event at Beverley next time. She was sharper for her debut experience but also appreciated the drop in grade, and it is probably best not to judge her too harshly on her effort in a Group 3 in France last time. Rare Jewel remains with potential and she should have more to offer now handicapping, while she represents a yard that has an excellent record at this track.