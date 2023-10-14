Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Coco Royale - 15:25 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 25% - William Haggas's strike rate at YARMOUTH since the start of the 2019 season

Coco Royale showed plenty to work on at Kempton on her debut in June, but she didn't progress as expected in her next two starts, but she caught the eye on her qualifying run at Goodwood last month, making up good ground from the rear in a steadily-run race. She improved a little while still looking rough around the edges on handicap debut at Kempton 19 days ago, taking second place close home. The step back up in trip is sure to suit and softer ground may also bring about improvement.

Tribal Hunter - 15:45 Windsor

Smart Stat: 2 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Tribal Hunter showed promise in three starts last season, building on the promise of his debut (form worked out well) when opening his account on his next start at Hamilton. He was sent off at cramped odds that day and came off the bridle before most, but still got the job done, beating a next-time-out winner by four lengths. He didn't shape badly in a strong race on his final start last year and can have a line put through his comeback from 13 months off at Pontefract 18 days ago. Tribal Hunter was well backed on that occasion, but he met plenty of trouble, and is well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped.

Summer of Love - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 25% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Summer of Love made plenty of appeal on paper and shaped with plenty of encouragement on debut over a mile at this course last month, beaten over nine lengths in fourth, but running much better than the distance beaten suggests. She is a well-made filly but she also looked like she'd come on a bundle for the run in the preliminaries, and that told in the race itself, travelling smoothly but weakening in the final furlong. Summer of Love has the potential to progress markedly and is well up to winning a race of this nature.