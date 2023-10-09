Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 23% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in late season
Lord Melbourne was well backed and duly made a promising start to his career when finishing third at Salisbury 24 days ago, showing a fairly useful level of ability to pass the post only two lengths behind the winner. He seems sure to improve over this longer trip with a run under his belt and this is just an ordinary maiden which shouldn't take much winning. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, who have their team in rude health (80% of horses running to form), Lord Melbourne rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the second attempt.
Smart Stat: £64.76 - Philip McBride's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Onemorenomore showed improved form to open his account at Doncaster last month, proving well suited by the drop back in trip. That race was run over an extended five furlongs and the way he shaped suggests the full six furlongs here will suit him even better, still only getting there on the line in a well-run contest. He is 3lb higher in the weights today but remains totally unexposed as a sprinter and should give another good account with the booking of Tom Marquand also catching the eye.
Smart Stat: 22% - William Buick's strike rate at Wolverhampton
Cervaro Della Sala showed plenty of ability when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at Kempton 12 days ago, taking a strong hold at the head of affairs and sticking to her task well under the circumstances to be beaten just three quarters of a length. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures and the small 'p' attached to her rating denotes that she is likely to progress further. William Buick also takes over in the saddle today and it looks a straightforward opportunity for the champion jockey to add to his excellent record at Wolverhampton in recent years.
