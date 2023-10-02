Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Winged Messenger - 15:10 Hamilton

Smart Stat: 28% - Ben Curtis' strike rate at Hamilton Park

Ben Curtis is always worth following at Hamilton and Winged Messenger appeals as potentially his best chance of a winner on today's card. Winged Messenger has shown fair form to fill the runner-up spot on his last two starts, latterly at Chester where he arguably deserved extra having had the worst of the draw to contend with, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and three-quarter lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it looks an excellent opportunity for Winged Messenger to get off the mark at the fourth attempt.

Roundabout Silver - 15:32 Bath

Smart Stat: £25.77 - Simon Dow's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Roundabout Silver won his penultimate start over this course and distance before running at least as well in defeat when last seen finishing third at Epsom. That was a particularly good run as he fared best of those ridden prominently in a well-run race, sticking to his task well considering how much energy he used up early on to pass the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner. Roundabout Silver can line up from the same mark today and seems sure to go well again back at this venue for Simon Dow.

Verona Star - 17:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 23% - Archie Watson's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2019 season

Verona Star returned to form following a string of below-par efforts when finishing third over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, holding every chance entering the final furlong before his effort flattened out. Still beaten only two and a half lengths, pulling over three lengths clear of the rest, Verona Star is worth a chance to build on that run from an unchanged mark for Archie Watson, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Newcastle in recent years.