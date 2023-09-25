Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Ayr Poet - 15:30 Hamilton

Smart Stat: £80.84 - Jim Goldie's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under penalty

Ayr Poet has performed very well at Ayr this season, recording his third win of the year on Friday, and given Jim Goldie has an excellent record with horses running under a penalty, he is of firm interest turned out quickly. He was seen to good effect three days ago, always in a prominent position, but he went with plenty of enthusiasm and displayed a good attitude to hold on close home. Ayr Poet is also a course winner and seems sure to go well again under with his rider more than offsetting his penalty with his claim.

Can't Stop Now - 16:40 Hamilton

Smart Stat: 28% - Ben Curtis's strike rate at HAMILTON PARK

Can't Stop Now has shown improved form back on the Flat this year, highlighting his versatility regards trip when opening his account for the season over nine furlongs at Carlisle at the end of last month. He ran at least as well in defeat when narrowly beaten over a mile and a half at Chester nine days ago, though he expended too much energy in the early stages back up in trip. He was beaten by one who was well in on old form and pulled clear of the remainder, so that form is worth viewing positively, and Can't Stop Now will remain of interest, particularly now moving back in trip.

Albert Cee - 17:00 Leicester

Smart Stat: £24.40 - Peter Chapple-Hyam's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Peter Chapple-Hyam has a profitable record with horses returning from a break and that makes Albert Cee of interest in this handicap. He has shown improved form in two starts for this yard, finishing runner-up on each occasion at Kempton and Lingfield in April. The form of those races has worked out well, too, and he was well backed on his final start, suggesting that connections feel he is on a good mark. Albert Cee has been freshened up since and the booking of Tom Marquand may be a sign of intent.