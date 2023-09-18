Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Port Erin - 17:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in late season

Port Erin left his previous efforts well behind when opening his account on handicap debut at Newcastle last month, crucially settling much better and easily going clear in the final 100 yards. He didn't need to improve when following up under a penalty at Ffos Las just 10 days later, scoring by a neck but leaving the impression he had more in the tank if needed. Port Erin is just 2 lb higher now and should have even more to offer so he will remain of interest.

Heavens To Betsy - 18:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Heavens To Betsy is bred to be smart - out of a dam who is from the family of George Washington - and she showed plenty to work on amidst inexperience on debut over a mile and a quarter at Goodwood last month. She raced in touch but showed clear signs of greenness when asked for her effort around two furlongs out, outpaced and edging to her right but staying on without being knocked about. Heavens To Betsy looks a sure-fire improver now and should appreciate this step up in trip, too.

Karakoy - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 29% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate with handicap debutants

Karakoy finished runner-up to one who won a handicap from a mark of 77 at Chester on Saturday and he didn't need to improve on that effort when going one place better at Chepstow at the end of June. Admittedly, that wasn't a deep race, but he still looked raw in the closing stages, in control when hanging badly to his right in the closing stages, and he should have plenty more to offer. He drops back to a mile now but looks potentially well treated from an opening mark of 72 and he is a horse to be positive about.