Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Coloane - 14:20 Brighton

Smart Stat: £73.81 - William Jarvis's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Coloane remains a maiden but she has been holding her form well in recent months, hitting the frame for a tenth consecutive start in a mile handicap at Newmarket last month. She raced off the pace that day but began to make steady headway approaching the final furlong, staying on in the closing stages without causing a threat. That was a more competitive race than she finds herself in today and a similar performance should see her bang in the mix.

Mogwai - 16:40 Brighton

Smart Stat: 23% - Tom Marquand's strike rate at BRIGHTON

Mogwai has shown fairly useful form since moving to this yard from France, finding just one rival too strong on her last two starts. She shaped well behind an improver at Leicester when last seen in July, responding well to pressure from two furlongs out and staying on well for all she had no answer for the winner. The handicapper has raised her 1 lb for that effort, but she now finds herself in an easier race and she remains capable of winning races from this sort of mark, while her jockey Tom Marquand can boast a good record at this track.

Miaswell - 18:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 20% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at NEWCASTLE

Miaswell is bred to be useful and he made an encouraging start to his career when runner-up in a mile minor event at Thirsk earlier this month. He looked in need of the experience early on, failing to settle at the rear of the field but starting to make headway around two furlongs out, chasing the 5/1-on favourite in the closing stages but unable to get on terms. That experience won't be lost on him and he sets a solid standard on form with the prospect of even more to come.