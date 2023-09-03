Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Happy Tears - 15:45 Windsor

Smart Stat: 28% - William Buick's strike rate at WINDSOR

Happy Tears showed just modest form in her first three starts, but she was much improved on her handicap debut at Chelmsford last month, beaten just over a length and doing well to finish as close as she did given she wasn't well away from the stalls. She stayed on in the closing stages as though this step up to six furlongs will suit and there should be more to come from her.

Global Style - 16:10 Brighton

Smart Stat: 22% - Jason Watson's strike rate at BRIGHTON

Global Style goes well at this track, resuming winning ways over course and distance last month and that performance was better than anything he has produced in the last two years. He was beaten only narrowly when attempting to follow up the following day and he again ran creditably when finishing placed once more returned to handicap company over a mile and a half last time. He is entitled to remain competitive and Jason Watson rides this track well.

Mistress Light - 17:05 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Mistress Light is bred to be smart but was easy to back and was in need of the experience on her debut over a mile and a quarter at Windsor in July. She ran to just a similar level over 11 furlongs at Redcar last time, but she is entitled to take a step forward now, in excellent hands and bred to be much better than she has shown so far.