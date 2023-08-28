Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Jumping Susie - 16:40 Cartmel

Smart Stat: 23% - John McConnell's strike rate with staying hurdlers

Jumping Susie remains a maiden but she has returned from a break in good form recently, finishing runner-up in a couple of maiden hurdles, the latest when beaten only a nose by one who has followed up since. She looked the likeliest winner jumping the last on that occasion, but was just collared on the line, and she will remain of interest now handicapping, especially for a yard that do well with such types.

Little Ted - 17:15 Ripon

Smart Stat: 2 - Tim Easterby's number of winners in past 8 runnings

Little Ted hasn't always been the most reliable, but he arrives in top form having won two of his last three starts, the latest of which came over a similar distance at this course nine days ago. He was more or less back to his best on that occasion, getting a gap over two furlongs out and asserting gradually. That was just an ordinary handicap, but so is this and he should be well placed to give another good account in another small field round here.

Desert Falcon - 17:20 Epsom

Smart Stat: 23% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate in mid-season

Desert Falcon had some solid form last year and he landed the odds in good style on his return to action at Lingfield in June. That was only a thin race but he progressed further when following up on handicap debut at Chepstow, defying market weakness and having a fair bit up his sleeve. He ran at least as well in defeat after nine weeks off when runner-up back at Lingfield 13 days ago, likely to have pushed the winner close if not hanging in the final furlong. Desert Falcon goes in first-time cheekpieces now and remains on a competitive mark.