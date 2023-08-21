Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Soul Seeker - 16:10 Catterick

Smart Stat: £14.09 - David O'Meara's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under a penalty

David O'Meara shows a healthy level-stake profit with horses running under a penalty which bodes well for the chances of Soul Seeker who is turned out quickly after winning at Beverley on Thursday. Soul Seeker has been in good order this season and he showed a determined attitude to prevail last time.

Grey Skies - 18:05 Bangor

Smart Stat: 24% - Brian Hughes' strike rate at Bangor

Brian Hughes tends to operate at a strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to 24% at Bangor where he has a strong book of rides this evening. One of the best races on the card is the novices' handicap chase and Hughes has a good chance aboard Grey Skies who has shaped better than the form of his last two efforts would suggest, including over course and distance earlier this month.

Cajetan - 18:50 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - James Doyle's strike rate at Lingfield

James Doyle boasts a strike rate of 22% at Lingfield - an improvement on his overall record around the 18% mark - and he will be hoping to add another winner to his tally with Cajetan, his only ride on the card this evening. Cajetan took a big step forward on his debut effort when beaten only a nose under Doyle at Salisbury last time in a novice that was won in an excellent time, and he sets a good standard on that form.