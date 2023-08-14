Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Daarree - 14:45 Kempton

Smart Stat: £13.69 - Owen Burrows' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Daarree showed improved form in a first-time visor when finishing third on his handicap debut at Chelmsford a few weeks ago, passing the post just a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to get closer still having met trouble over a furlong out. He only got a gap in the final 100 yards and still appeared full of running at the line. Only 1lb higher in the weights today, Daarree remains on a handy mark on that evidence and is one to be interested in for the Owen Burrows team.

Arcadian Friend - 17:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Arcadian Friend made the most of a good opportunity to regain the winning thread at Chelmsford last week, justifying very short odds as he ran out a dominant winner by four and a half lengths. He seems to be blessed with bottomless stamina and the return to two miles today will be in his favour having shaped well when filling the runner-up spot on his only previous run at the trip. A really strapping sort, he's the type to go on improving for Sir Mark Prescott and a 5lb penalty might not be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid.

Love de Vega - 20:10 Hamilton

Smart Stat: 27% - Ben Curtis' strike rate at Hamilton Park

Love de Vega seemed unsuited by the testing conditions when finishing down the field at Goodwood last time, so it's probably worth putting a line through that run. He is down significantly in grade today and could be worth another chance having shaped is if retaining all his ability when finishing sixth (beaten less than four lengths) on his reappearance at Newmarket. After all, he is now 4lb below his last winning mark, while the booking of Ben Curtis also catches the eye at a track he rides particularly well.