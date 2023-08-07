Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Zarabanda - 17:05 Ripon

Smart Stat: 25% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at RIPON

Zarabanda remains with few miles on the clock for a four-year-old and she proved better than ever when resuming winning ways in a heavy-ground handicap at Nottingham last month, moving into the race nicely two furlongs out and just getting on top close home. She appeared to relish the return to easier ground, seeing off a couple of younger rivals and, now just 1 lb higher in the weights, she seems sure to remain competitive under conditions which suit.

Ayr Poet - 17:20 Ayr

Smart Stat: £82.34 - Jim Goldie's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under penalty

Ayr Poet opened his account for the season after a couple of near misses in a heavy-ground handicap over a mile at this course last week, a good position allied with proven stamina dropping back in trip helping him along the way. He showed a good attitude to find extra when challenged in the closing stages and the return to a mile and a quarter is sure to be in his favour, while Jim Goldie has an excellent record when turning horses out under a penalty.

Queensland Boy - 20:00 Windsor

Smart Stat: £17.54 - Ian Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Queensland Boy has shown improved form since entering handicaps the last twice, leading briefly entering the final furlong at Chepstow last month but unable to repel the challenge of an improving filly in the closing stages. There is plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so he should relish moving up to a mile and a half for the first time now and, provided he handles these softer conditions, he is taken to launch another bold bid from 2 lb higher.