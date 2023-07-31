Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Ayr Poet - 16:50 Ayr

Smart Stat: 3 - Jim Goldie's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Ayr Poet hasn't won for almost a year but he has run well returned to this venue the last twice, just failing to take advantage of a falling mark two weeks ago and again only narrowly beaten back in cheekpieces over course and distance last week. He made good headway to lead over two furlongs out and was headed only by a very well handicapped sort who returned to form. Ayr Poet is 3 lb higher now but seems sure to launch another bold bid for a yard with a good record in this race.

Mystical Power - 17:10 Galway

Smart Stat: 5 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

There aren't many horses with a better pedigree than Mystical Power, by Galileo and the first foal out of top-class hurdler Annie Power, who won all bar one of her completed starts, including the Champion Hurdle. He was very short in the betting and duly gave his illustrious dam a winner with her first runner in a bumper at Ballinrobe in May despite not setting the world alight. He has the potential to leave that form behind now hurdling and represents a yard that has an excellent record in this race.

Bugle Beads - 20:02 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 23% - William Haggas's strike rate with handicap debutants

Bugle Beads wasn't at all seen to best effect on her debut at Windsor last month, meeting trouble in-running on more than one occasion and unquestionably better than the bare result. She disappointed on her next start when failing to beat a rival, and she was very easy to back on her qualifying run in a first-time hood at Doncaster. Bugle Beads still looked rough around the edges on that occasion and she should be suited by the step up to seven furlongs.