Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

The Grey Falco - 16:00 Newton Abbot

Smart Stat: £50.60 - Ben Pauling's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

The Grey Falco returned to form from out of the blue when winning with plenty in hand at Southwell three weeks ago, leading on the bridle on the approach to the last and gradually drawing clear from there to win by four and three-quarter lengths. The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 9 lb rise in the weights and the fine form of the Ben Pauling yard (80% of horses running to form) also gives cause for optimism in his follow-up bid.

Manxman - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 23% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2019 season

Manxman left his previous form well behind when making a winning handicap debut at Windsor earlier this month, looking better the further he went up in trip as he drew clear to win by four and a quarter lengths. His strength at the finish suggests the even longer trip today will be in his favour and a 10 lb hike in the weights is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from making it two from two in handicaps for Simon and Ed Crisford, who have enjoyed plenty of success at Wolverhampton in recent years.

Tiffany - 20:40 Windsor

Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with handicap debutants

Tiffany showed improved form to get off the mark in a novice event at Wolverhampton last time, staying on to lead in the final 100 yards and just needing to be kept up to her work from there to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. Still far from the finished article, she is open to more improvement now stepping up to a mile and a quarter and a BHA mark of 72 appeals as a good starting point to life in handicaps.