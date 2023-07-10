Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Pressure's On - 18:30 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 22% - Rossa Ryan's strike rate at CHEPSTOW

Pressure's On ran green but ran to a fair level on his debut at Lingfield last month, diving right leaving the stalls but soon in a prominent position and staying on well in the straight without being knocked about. The third won next time to give the form a boost and Pressure's On looks a sure-fire improver representing a yard whose newcomers often come on for their debut run.

Merry Minister - 19:55 Ripon

Smart Stat: 15% - Ed Walker's strike rate with handicap debutants

Merry Minister has shown improved form with each start so far, building on previous promise when opening his account over seven furlongs at Thirsk 20 days ago, ridden more positively than previously and staying on well in the closing stages. The other two that filled the places both started at big prices which questions the form a little, but Merry Minister had something in hand at the line and remains with potential, especially now moving up in trip on handicap debut (has stamina in his pedigree).

Glendown - 21:00 Ripon

Smart Stat: 2 - Tim Easterby's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Glendown remains a maiden but he has shown improved form this season, finishing runner-up in a couple of handicaps at Haydock and Redcar last month, and he probably did too much too soon when a little bit below that level of form at Pontefract last time. He is drawn well to attack here, however, and now drops into a 0-60 handicap for the first time. Tim Easterby won this race 12 months ago and Glendown seems sure to launch another bold bid.