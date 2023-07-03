Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

J R Cavagin - 14:40 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 10 runnings

J R Cavagin is relatively lightly raced for his age and, while he hasn't really threatened so far this season, he did run creditably when hitting the frame in first-time cheekpieces at Thirsk 13 days ago. That form is starting to work out and J R Cavagin now finds himself in a 0-65 handicap for the first time, while he is also now 2 lb below his last winning mark. Paul Midgley has a few chances in a race he has a good record but J R Cavagin makes the most appeal now sporting a first-time visor.

Ottoman Prince - 16:25 Pontefract

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with handicap debutants

Ottoman Prince has raced solely on the all-weather so far but he defied odds of 80/1 to make a winning debut over seven furlongs at Chelmsford in October and improved in defeat when runner-up under a penalty over the same course and distance on his next start. He was very strong in the betting on his return at Wolverhampton in May, getting away with a drop back to six furlongs, finding plenty in the closing stages. Ottoman Prince should relish this step up in trip on his handicap debut and he represents a yard that do very well with such types.

Absolute Queen - 19:15 Windsor

Smart Stat: 26% - William Buick's strike rate at WINDSOR

Absolute Queen has shown improved form this season since being fitted with cheekpieces, building on previous promise when deservedly opening her account over a mile and a quarter at Bath last time. That was a career-best effort, displaying a good attitude to regain the lead after being headed around two furlongs out, asserting close home. Absolute Queen may find further progress now stepping up further in trip and the booking of William Buick is a big plus at this track.