Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
11:15 · FRI May 31, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

New Charter - 14:00 Epsom

Smart Stat: 2 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings

New Charter made appeal on paper and made a most encouraging debut when runner-up to a bright prospect at Newmarket who had ran to a high level on her first start previously. She made smooth headway to move into contention over a furlong out and was doing all of her best work at the finish, staying on well to take second in the final furlong. New Charter is sure to have learnt plenty for that initial experience, likely to be quite a bit sharper, and she is expected to go one place better now.

Luxembourg - 15:10 Epsom

Smart Stat: 24% - Aidan O'Brien's strike rate in early season

Luxembourg is a three-time winner at the highest level, the latest of those coming in the Tattersall Gold Cup at the Curragh 12 months ago, and he went on to hit the frame in Group 1s on his next four starts. He hasn't quite been in the same form on his travels in two starts this year, well beaten in the Dubai Turf at Meydan last time, but the shorter trip didn't seem to suit that day. There is a chance he will get a soft lead here, so with the ground set to be no problem, it would be no surprise were he to bounce back to his best over a more suitable trip.

English Harbour - 18:15 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 3 - Roger Varian's number of winners in past 7 runnings

Roger Varian has a very good record in this race, so English Harbour has to be of interest, especially on the back of his promising debut at Yarmouth last month. He is bred to be at least useful, and showed plenty to work on amidst greenness, shaken up around three furlongs out where he displayed signs of inexperience, and beaten only by a smart rival who has bolted up in a listed event since. That form looks strong and, open to improvement now, English Harbour must have a big chance.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

