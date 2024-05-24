Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
10:11 · FRI May 24, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Pledgeofallegiance - 14:25 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Pledgeofallegiance raised his game last season, winning three times on turf, including over this trip in soft ground at Ripon in September. He also shaped encouragingly on his return at Southwell last month, too, having an easy enough time of it in front but sticking to his task to finish third to two very solid all-weather performers. That run will have blown away the cobwebs and the return to turf will very much be in his favour, while he also remains unexposed at this trip.

Doha - 16:55 Haydock

Smart Stat: 26% - Ralph Beckett's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Doha is bred in the purple - fourth foal out of top-class Treve - and she showed marked improvement when opening her account over a mile at Windsor in October last season. She scored by nine lengths that day and the form has been franked since. An opening mark of 82 could very much underestimate her now handicapping, particularly now moving back up to a mile and a quarter, and she looks a big player for a yard with an excellent record at this track.

Super Sox - 18:20 Curragh

Smart Stat: 29% - P. Twomey's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Super Sox has a useful pedigree and she displayed promise on her debut over seven furlongs at Dundalk last month, finishing third to an above-average newcomer and useful filly trained by Aidan O'Brien. She ran to a similar level in form terms when runner-up over a mile at Cork four weeks ago, but shaped better than the bare result, and that form is working out well. There should be more to come from her and she has every chance of going one place better.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo