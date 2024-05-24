Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Pledgeofallegiance - 14:25 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Pledgeofallegiance raised his game last season, winning three times on turf, including over this trip in soft ground at Ripon in September. He also shaped encouragingly on his return at Southwell last month, too, having an easy enough time of it in front but sticking to his task to finish third to two very solid all-weather performers. That run will have blown away the cobwebs and the return to turf will very much be in his favour, while he also remains unexposed at this trip.

Doha - 16:55 Haydock

Smart Stat: 26% - Ralph Beckett's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Doha is bred in the purple - fourth foal out of top-class Treve - and she showed marked improvement when opening her account over a mile at Windsor in October last season. She scored by nine lengths that day and the form has been franked since. An opening mark of 82 could very much underestimate her now handicapping, particularly now moving back up to a mile and a quarter, and she looks a big player for a yard with an excellent record at this track.

Super Sox - 18:20 Curragh

Smart Stat: 29% - P. Twomey's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Super Sox has a useful pedigree and she displayed promise on her debut over seven furlongs at Dundalk last month, finishing third to an above-average newcomer and useful filly trained by Aidan O'Brien. She ran to a similar level in form terms when runner-up over a mile at Cork four weeks ago, but shaped better than the bare result, and that form is working out well. There should be more to come from her and she has every chance of going one place better.