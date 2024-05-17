Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
11:50 · FRI May 17, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Glam de Vega - 14:30 Newbury

Smart Stat: 21% - Roger Varian's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Glam de Vega showed promise in two starts as a juvenile and was much improved when making a winning reappearance in a maiden at Ripon the following season, always travelling well and finding plenty at the finish. He had no problem following up on his handicap debut over an extended nine furlongs at Hamilton next time, justifying strong market support and again impressing with how strongly he travelled. He has been off the track since, but represents a top yard who can get one ready, so he remains of interest on his return from a 21-month absence.

Jarraaf - 15:30 Newbury

Smart Stat: £10.22 - Owen Burrows's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

This looks a really good race, and one in which Jarraaf is fancied to come out on top. He started at 22/1 when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Kempton in October last year, and he looked a good prospect, travelling well and produced to lead around two furlongs out, finding plenty in the closing stages to beat two next-time-out winners in second and third. There should be even more to come from him as a three-year-old and he is expected to defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.

Gregory - 15:45 York

Smart Stat: 23% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Gregory won his first three starts last season, notably when making all of the running in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, and he ran creditably dropped in trip when finishing third under a penalty in the Great Voltigeur at this course. He also ran well when finishing fifth in the St Leger at Doncaster on his final start, encountering softer ground for the first time and paying late on for his earlier exertions. Gregory remains a horse to be positive about as a stayer this year with scope for further improvement.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo