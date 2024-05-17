Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Glam de Vega - 14:30 Newbury

Smart Stat: 21% - Roger Varian's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Glam de Vega showed promise in two starts as a juvenile and was much improved when making a winning reappearance in a maiden at Ripon the following season, always travelling well and finding plenty at the finish. He had no problem following up on his handicap debut over an extended nine furlongs at Hamilton next time, justifying strong market support and again impressing with how strongly he travelled. He has been off the track since, but represents a top yard who can get one ready, so he remains of interest on his return from a 21-month absence.

Jarraaf - 15:30 Newbury

Smart Stat: £10.22 - Owen Burrows's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

This looks a really good race, and one in which Jarraaf is fancied to come out on top. He started at 22/1 when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Kempton in October last year, and he looked a good prospect, travelling well and produced to lead around two furlongs out, finding plenty in the closing stages to beat two next-time-out winners in second and third. There should be even more to come from him as a three-year-old and he is expected to defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.

Gregory - 15:45 York

Smart Stat: 23% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Gregory won his first three starts last season, notably when making all of the running in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, and he ran creditably dropped in trip when finishing third under a penalty in the Great Voltigeur at this course. He also ran well when finishing fifth in the St Leger at Doncaster on his final start, encountering softer ground for the first time and paying late on for his earlier exertions. Gregory remains a horse to be positive about as a stayer this year with scope for further improvement.