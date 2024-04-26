Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Miaharris - 13:15 Sandown

Smart Stat: 24% - Owen Burrows's strike rate with handicap debutants

Miaharris' sales price more than tripled at the breeze-ups last year and she looked a smart performer in the making when winning her first two starts, proving much too good on her debut over this course and distance and following up in a listed event at Newbury. It's fair to say she was a little underwhelming on her last two starts, but she was rather leggy last season, so has the potential to develop into a better three-year-old, and Owen Burrows does especially well with handicap debutants.

Midnight's Dream - 14:33 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 20% - Roger Varian's strike rate at DONCASTER since the start of the 2020 season

Midnight's Dream was strong in the betting for his debut at Southwell in December and he showed a fair bit to work on, but he was unlucky to bump into a well above-average type in Night Raider, who has won again with any amount in hand and is fancied for the 2000 Guineas. He has the potential to take a big step forward now after a short time of and switched to turf, while he represents a yard that do well at this course, too.

Too Bossy For Us - 15:40 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 19% - Kevin Philippart de Foy's strike rate with handicap debutants

Too Bossy For Us is bred to need time and distance and he shaped accordingly in a couple of starts over a mile at Goodwood and Newmarket, though the form of the latter race has worked out well. He showed improved form after six months off and on all-weather debut when third at Kempton last month, not given too much of a hard time and once again leaving the impression there is more to come. The step up to a mile and a quarter will suit now entering handicaps and he remains a horse to be positive about.