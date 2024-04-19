Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Star Anthem - 13:42 Newbury

Smart Stat: £11.71 - Clive Cox's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Hawaiian will have plenty of supporters for an in-form yard that took last year’s renewal, but Clive Cox has a profitable record with debutants and has enjoyed plenty of success at his local track over the years. Star Anthem is a half-brother to several winners, including Chartwell House and Seven Brothers who both won as juveniles, with the latter also winning on debut. Speedily bred, he might just be too quick for some of today’s rivals first time up.

Hugos New Horse – 15:20 Ayr

Smart Stat: £11.32 - Paul Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first time headgear

A few of these have superior recent form than Hugos New Horse but Paul Nicholls’ charge was a useful novice hurdler in 2022/23, successful on five out of seven starts (placed on the other two). He has been disappointing this season (breathing problem on second start) but wears first-time cheekpieces today and Nicholls has a profitable record when fitting headgear for the first time. A return to this venue should help spark a better performance, too.

Beamish - 15:45 Newbury

Smart Stat: £13.59 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses off for over a year

Smart Stat: 15% - Archie Watson's strike rate with handicap debutants

There has been a bit of money around this morning for Beamish who won at Killarney and Roscommon back in 2022 when last seen. He shaped better than the distance beaten suggests when 8¾ lengths sixth to Emily Dickinson in the Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes at the Curragh on his final start that season and looks a fascinating contender for his new yard now in his first handicap. Archie Watson does well with horses returning from a break and a big run is expected.