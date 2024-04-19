Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
11:17 · FRI April 19, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Star Anthem - 13:42 Newbury

Smart Stat: £11.71 - Clive Cox's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Hawaiian will have plenty of supporters for an in-form yard that took last year’s renewal, but Clive Cox has a profitable record with debutants and has enjoyed plenty of success at his local track over the years. Star Anthem is a half-brother to several winners, including Chartwell House and Seven Brothers who both won as juveniles, with the latter also winning on debut. Speedily bred, he might just be too quick for some of today’s rivals first time up.

Hugos New Horse – 15:20 Ayr

Smart Stat: £11.32 - Paul Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first time headgear

A few of these have superior recent form than Hugos New Horse but Paul Nicholls’ charge was a useful novice hurdler in 2022/23, successful on five out of seven starts (placed on the other two). He has been disappointing this season (breathing problem on second start) but wears first-time cheekpieces today and Nicholls has a profitable record when fitting headgear for the first time. A return to this venue should help spark a better performance, too.

Beamish - 15:45 Newbury

Smart Stat: £13.59 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses off for over a year

Smart Stat: 15% - Archie Watson's strike rate with handicap debutants

There has been a bit of money around this morning for Beamish who won at Killarney and Roscommon back in 2022 when last seen. He shaped better than the distance beaten suggests when 8¾ lengths sixth to Emily Dickinson in the Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes at the Curragh on his final start that season and looks a fascinating contender for his new yard now in his first handicap. Archie Watson does well with horses returning from a break and a big run is expected.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo