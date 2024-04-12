Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Jango Baie - 14:20 Aintree

Smart Stat: 3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Jango Baie cost £170,000 after finishing runner-up on his sole start in points and he won his first two starts under Rules, showing decidedly smart form when successful in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle over two miles at this course in December. He wasn't quite in the same form when runner-up in the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon and found the concession of 5 lb to an improver too much in a Grade 2 at Kelso last time. The yard wasn't going very well at the point, though, but there have been better signs of late, and he looks interesting now making his handicap and moving up in trip.

Empire Steel - 16:05 Aintree

Smart Stat: £20.37 - Sandy Thomson's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Empire Steel still doesn't have many miles on the clock for his age, and he opened his account for the season at Kelso (all three of his wins have come at that track) in February, showing all the qualities that have made him such a likeable and useful fixture in the mud in the North over several seasons as he landed this contest for the second time in three years. He is a good jumper, very much the type that could get into a good rhythm round here, and a subsequent 3 lb rise for his latest success isn't too excessive.

Afadil - 17:15 Aintree

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Afadil has a sound record on flat tracks, winning a useful handicap at Ayr's Scottish Grand National meeting last season, and resuming winning ways in good style at Musselburgh in February from a 6 lb lower mark. He was far from disgraced when finishing fifth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month, having the run of the race but still not beaten too far. The switch to this more speedier and flat track will suit him well and he gets on well with this rider.