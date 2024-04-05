Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
10:17 · FRI April 05, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Get Jiggy With It – 14:30 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £46.50 - Charles Hills's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Get Jiggy With It displayed plenty of ability when runner-up on her debut at Newmarket last season, beaten only by a short-priced Godolphin horse who had the benefit of previous experience, and she ran to a similar level on softer ground when third at Goodwood on her next start. She still didn’t look the finished article on that occasion but she didn’t quite progress as expected afterwards. Fresh might be the time to catch her, though, and she sets a pretty good standard in this field.

Purefoy – 15:00 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Purefoy started a big price for his debut in a strong maiden at Ascot last season and he progressed gradually on his next tow starts. He best effort came on his all-weather debut over a mile at this course in October, looking more clued up on that occasion and headed only in the closing stages. He has subsequently been gelded and has the potential to progress further on his return from a break now making his handicap debut, representing a yard that does well with such types.

Autumn Return – 17:05 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: 21% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at MUSSELBURGH

Autumn Return is an incredibly consistent sort, a five-time winner in her career so far under Rules and yet to finish out of the first three this season. She wasn’t at her best at Catterick when last seen in January, but the route she took on the inner in churned up ground was almost certainly a disadvantage to her. Autumn Return will remain of interest at this sort of level and Brian Hughes rides this track particularly well.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

