Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 24% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at Newcastle
Robert Havlin operates at a notable strike rate of 24% at Newcastle - a significant improvement on his overall record around the 15% mark - and he will be hoping to enhance that in the opener with Orne. Orne won the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes as a juvenile and he has made an encouraging start to his three-year-old campaign, finishing runner-up at Doha and then a close-up third at Lingfield where he made good headway having been held up in a race run at a steady gallop. He remains with more to offer.
Smart Stat: £126.28 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Gary Moore posts an eye-catching level-stake profit when relying on only one runner at a Flat meeting and his sole representative at Lingfield this afternoon is Cephalus in the mile. Cephalus has had a productive all-weather campaign and completed a hat-trick when scoring over this course and distance last week. That dominant two-and-a-half-length success was his best effort yet and continued the theme of race-by-race progress.
Smart Stat: 26% - William Haggas' strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2020 season
William Haggas tends to operate at a strike rate around the 22% mark but that increases to an impressive 26% with the runners he sends on the long journey north to Newcastle. His only representative on All-Weather Finals Day is in-form filly Nine Tenths who has won twice and finished runner-up twice from four starts during this all-weather campaign. She was successful in listed company at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago, not needing to improve to prevail, and holds solid claims with Jack Enright taking off 7 lb.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.