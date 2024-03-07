Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Cancan - 14:30 Ayr

Smart Stat: 2 - N. W. Alexander's number of winners in past 2 runnings

Smart Stat: £13.28 - N. W. Alexander's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites

Smart Stat: £15.25 - N. W. Alexander's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first time headgear

A trio of Smart Stats to kick us off, and it’s clear that Nick Alexander is the man to focus on in this handicap hurdle having saddled the last two winners. Market support for Skiddaw or Mack The Man, who tries a visor for the first time, would look interesting, but the main stable hope appears to be Cancan.

Cancan was a respectable 8¾ lengths third to Bashful at Musselburgh last time and this uncomplicated mare could prove hard to pass from near the front. She is down to a mark of 99, her lowest since going handicapping, and deserves her favourite’s tag.

Dylan’s Double - 14:40 Exeter

Smart Stat: £24.82 - Joe Tizzard's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Smart Stat: 20% - Joe Tizzard's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Favourite Cast’s Tasha is respected, but there is reason to expect a better performance from Dylan’s Double on his chasing debut. The Joe Tizzard yard does well with its chasers over intermediate trips, and, as their only runner on the card, he needs a second look.

Dylan’s Double shaped like a stayer when showing more promise when 11 lengths sixth of 11 to Baddesley at Plumpton in November, and though well-held since, he looks to have been found a weak race in which to make his debut over fences. There are plenty of chase winners on his dam’s side, and this mark looks very workable.

High Moon - 15:30 Ayr

Smart Stat: 23% - Rebecca Menzies's strike rate in spring

High Moon’s last win came in April, when back on good-to-soft ground, and although he copes well with testing ground his overall record suggests that a sounder surface tends to bring out the best in him.

A bit of sunshine and better ground seems to also suit the Rebecca Menzies yard in general, with their spring record of 23% significantly better than a general 13% strike-rate. March has already seen an upturn in fortunes, building on some good work in February.

High Moon shaped better than on his first two starts when third over C&D in December and, with first-time cheek-pieces applied, is fancied to take advantage of this tempting mark of 113.