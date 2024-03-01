Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
11:45 · FRI March 01, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Inspiritus - 13:30 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 26% - Roger Varian's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2020 season

A very competitive handicap for the grade where Inspiritus is taken to come out on top for Roger Varian who does well at this track. He opened his account on handicap debut at Wolverhampton in January and shaped just as well in defeat over this trip at Chelmsford last month. He wasn't best positioned that day and was short of room in the final furlong, finishing with running left at the line, and he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.

Swift Hawk - 14:25 Newbury

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Swift Hawk had some fairly useful form on the Flat for William Knight and made the perfect start for these connections in this sphere having changed hands for 85,000 guineas. He created a very good impression on that occasion, jumping well and produced to lead at the last, and stretching five lengths clear on the run-in to be readily on top at the line. Swift Hawk has a penalty to carry now, but almost certainly has more to offer, and he represents a yard that has a good record in this race.

Vaguely Royal - 15:47 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 24% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Vaguely Royal progressed well last year, winning three times, including a couple of all-weather handicaps over a mile and a half at Newcastle and Wolverhampton, and he left the impression he would come on for the run on his return from 10 weeks off at the latter track 13 days ago. It is worth remembering that he is bred to be smart and, though he has a wide draw to overcome, he also has the potential to improve further now stepping up to two miles, while the addition of first-time cheekpieces may eke out a bit more, too.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo