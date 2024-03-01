Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Inspiritus - 13:30 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 26% - Roger Varian's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2020 season

A very competitive handicap for the grade where Inspiritus is taken to come out on top for Roger Varian who does well at this track. He opened his account on handicap debut at Wolverhampton in January and shaped just as well in defeat over this trip at Chelmsford last month. He wasn't best positioned that day and was short of room in the final furlong, finishing with running left at the line, and he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.

Swift Hawk - 14:25 Newbury

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Swift Hawk had some fairly useful form on the Flat for William Knight and made the perfect start for these connections in this sphere having changed hands for 85,000 guineas. He created a very good impression on that occasion, jumping well and produced to lead at the last, and stretching five lengths clear on the run-in to be readily on top at the line. Swift Hawk has a penalty to carry now, but almost certainly has more to offer, and he represents a yard that has a good record in this race.

Vaguely Royal - 15:47 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 24% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Vaguely Royal progressed well last year, winning three times, including a couple of all-weather handicaps over a mile and a half at Newcastle and Wolverhampton, and he left the impression he would come on for the run on his return from 10 weeks off at the latter track 13 days ago. It is worth remembering that he is bred to be smart and, though he has a wide draw to overcome, he also has the potential to improve further now stepping up to two miles, while the addition of first-time cheekpieces may eke out a bit more, too.