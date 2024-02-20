Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
11:10 · FRI February 23, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Wholeofthemoon – 14:54 Sedgefield

Smart Stat: 25% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at SEDGEFIELD

Smart Stat: 38 % - Brian Hughes's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Wholeofthemoon was fairly useful on the Flat so it’s a bit of a surprise that he was sent off at 80/1 when winning on his return to hurdling at Doncaster in December. He looked a bit one paced when 6½ lengths second of 4 to Rewired in a handicap at the same course last time, so with the ground likely to make this more of a test of stamina, it should suit.

Brian Hughes has a good record when riding well-fancied runners at the track and, likely to get a stronger pace to chase here, Wholeofthemoon looks sure to run a big race.

Take Your Time – 15:40 Exeter

Smart Stat: 29% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate at EXETER since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 23% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at EXETER

Smart Stat: 24% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate in mid season

A hat-trick of Smart Stats support the chance of Take Your Time who was admittedly disappointing at Wincanton last time, but was a thoroughly decisive winner at the same course on his penultimate start and is well worth another chance off a mark still below that off which he was successful over hurdles.

It’s no surprise that multiple champion trainer Paul Nicholls has a good record at one of his more local courses, but coupled with a good record at this stage of the season and an in-form jockey who rides the track well, and a big run looks on the cards for Take Your Time who will have no problem with the testing ground (last two wins on heavy).

Cedar Row – 16:10 Exeter

Smart Stat: 2 - Jonjo O'Neill's number of winners in the past 10 runnings

Smart Stat: 38% - Richie McLernon's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Cedar Row improved on his third hurdling start, so it was no surprise when he continued that progression when winning an eight-runner handicap at Warwick on his final start in 2022/23 (by 4¼ lengths from Gris Majeur), jumping on two out and forging clear. The third has franked the form, and, as the sort who will be suited by 3m, Cedar Row looks worth following this season.

This morning’s markets may have House of Stories among a few ahead of Cedar Row in the betting, but Jonjo O’Neill has won two of the last 10 renewals of this race, while his jockey possesses a fine record on well-fancied runners (38% - Richie McLernon's strike rate on hurdling favourites).

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

