Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Tedtwo – 14:25 Kelso

Smart Stat: 40% - Richie McLernon's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Richie McLernon – with the help of riding some quality horses for owner JP McManus – has become a very dependable jockey when riding well-fancied horses, with a 40% strike-rate four times his usual win ratio of 10%. McLernon rides favourite Tedtwo this afternoon, a five-year-old who has shown fairly useful form over hurdles, winning a maiden at Ffos Las in December before finishing a length and three-quarter second to Asta La Pasta in a novice hurdle at Wetherby last time, pulling clear of the rest. He remains with potential and can go one better today.

Empire Steel - 15:25 Kelso

Smart Stat: 22% - Ryan Mania's strike rate at Kelso

Ryan Mania tends to operate at a strike rate around the 13% mark but that increases to 22% at Kelso, a track where he has had significantly more winners than anywhere else. Mania has three rides this afternoon and his strongest chance appears to be Empire Steel in the feature Racing's Best Ratings With Timeform Handicap Chase. Empire Steel shaped better than the distance beaten would suggest at Wetherby last time as he made a mistake at a crucial point in the straight, and he looks likely to go well on his return to a venue where he has such a good record (three-time course winner).

Clionia – 18:15 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £77.43 - Michael Appleby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Clionia hasn’t been with her current connections for long, but it looks significant that Mick Appleby reaches for cheekpieces given his very profitable record with horses running in first-time headgear. It should also be noted that stable jockey Alistair Rawlinson takes over in the saddle from a 7 lb claimer. A half-sister to the 6f winner Tyke, and from the family of the very smart two-year-old 6f winner Lucky Vega, Clionia has shown a tendency to start slowly, but the combination of headgear and a step back up in trip should see a much better performance than when well-held at the track earlier this month.