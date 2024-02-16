Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
13:44 · FRI February 16, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Tedtwo – 14:25 Kelso

Smart Stat: 40% - Richie McLernon's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Richie McLernon – with the help of riding some quality horses for owner JP McManus – has become a very dependable jockey when riding well-fancied horses, with a 40% strike-rate four times his usual win ratio of 10%. McLernon rides favourite Tedtwo this afternoon, a five-year-old who has shown fairly useful form over hurdles, winning a maiden at Ffos Las in December before finishing a length and three-quarter second to Asta La Pasta in a novice hurdle at Wetherby last time, pulling clear of the rest. He remains with potential and can go one better today.

Empire Steel - 15:25 Kelso

Smart Stat: 22% - Ryan Mania's strike rate at Kelso

Ryan Mania tends to operate at a strike rate around the 13% mark but that increases to 22% at Kelso, a track where he has had significantly more winners than anywhere else. Mania has three rides this afternoon and his strongest chance appears to be Empire Steel in the feature Racing's Best Ratings With Timeform Handicap Chase. Empire Steel shaped better than the distance beaten would suggest at Wetherby last time as he made a mistake at a crucial point in the straight, and he looks likely to go well on his return to a venue where he has such a good record (three-time course winner).

Clionia – 18:15 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: £77.43 - Michael Appleby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Clionia hasn’t been with her current connections for long, but it looks significant that Mick Appleby reaches for cheekpieces given his very profitable record with horses running in first-time headgear. It should also be noted that stable jockey Alistair Rawlinson takes over in the saddle from a 7 lb claimer. A half-sister to the 6f winner Tyke, and from the family of the very smart two-year-old 6f winner Lucky Vega, Clionia has shown a tendency to start slowly, but the combination of headgear and a step back up in trip should see a much better performance than when well-held at the track earlier this month.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING