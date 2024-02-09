Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Inishmot Prince - 16:00 Dundalk

Smart Stat: 2 - T. G. McCourt's number of winners in past 8 runnings

Inishmot Prince represents a yard that have done well in this race in the past and he has been in good form at this track over the last few months, recording three wins (two over course and distance) and he left the impression that his revised mark may not be beyond him when runner-up over six furlongs last time. He stayed on to finish nearest at the finish on that occasion, but the move back to five furlongs will be no problem, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Warren Hill - 16:07 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 28% - Roger Varian's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2020 season

Warren Hill capitalised on a drop in grade when recording her latest win over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in November, deserving extra value given how wide a path she had to overcome into the straight, and asserting close home. She ran at least as well in defeat following a short break when hitting the frame in a competitive race for the grade at Chelmsford 19 days ago, and she will remain of interest from the same mark representing an in-form yard that has an excellent record at this track.

Bitcoin Profit - 19:15 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: £27.00 - Henry Spiller's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Bitcoin Profit remains a maiden but he arguably run his best race to date when finishing runner-up over six furlongs at Southwell last month, quickly dispelling a lesser run and he would have likely pushed the winner even closer had he not been tightened up close home. The handicapper has left him on the same mark and he shapes as though this step up to seven furlongs will suit, so he is worth persevering with at this sort of level.