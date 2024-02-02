Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Golden Maverick - 14:05 Catterick

Smart Stat: 20% - Jamie Snowden's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Golden Maverick was a fairly useful performer on the Flat for Ian Williams, winning five handicaps at up to a mile and a quarter, and these connections went to 100,000 guineas to purchase him at the sales in the autumn. He has joined a yard that know how to ready one first time up in this sphere and, based on his Flat ability, he has the potential to develop into a useful hurdler.

Thank The Lord - 16:20 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 20% - Simon Hodgson's strike rate in winter

Thank The Lord is a solid operator at this sort of level, winning three sprint handicaps last year, and he was particularly impressive in his latest success over six furlongs at Chelmsford in December. He wasn't quite in the same form over the same course and distance last time, but he is a speedy type who won't be fazed by dropping back to five furlongs, and this track should also suit his run-style, so he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.

Bonito Cavalo - 18:45 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £46.49 - Jim Goldie's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under penalty

Bonito Cavalo has proved a different proposition switched to the all-weather of late, opening his account in good style over course and distance last month, and following up back in handicap company over seven furlongs two weeks later. He had no problem defying a penalty last week back over course and distance, beating the reopposing Bernie The Bear by one and a quarter lengths, and he remains with potential to do even better on this surface, so he seems sure to launch another bold bid under a double penalty.