Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Friary Rock - 15:05 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: 31% - L J Morgan's strike rate in mid-season

Friary Rock bounced back to form on his first try at two miles when resuming winning ways over course and distance in November, suited by the race being run at a sound pace and staying on to lead inside the final furlong. He had cheekpieces replacing a visor on that occasion, which appeared to perk him up a little, and a subsequent 4 lb rise leaves him well treated on the pick of his efforts, while he is totally unexposed at this trip.

Meleki - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 26% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate with handicap debutants

Meleki is bred to be smart - out of a mare who was rated 116 by Timeform - so there is reason to expect she is capable of better now entering handicaps. She wasn't beaten far in a good race over an extended nine furlongs at this course on her debut in October and, though she hasn't quite built on that promise in a couple of starts since, she hasn't been disgraced. Meleki represents a yard that do well with handicap debutants and she is potentially well treated on the form of her debut effort.

Inspiritus - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 27% - Roger Varian's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2020 season

Inspiritus has progressed with each of his three runs so far, bumping into one on his second start and only beaten a neck in second over a mile at Newcastle on his latest start in November. He wasn't helped by a steady early gallop on that occasion, refusing to settle, and he wasn't suited by being caught out on the far wing of the group without much cover. Inspiritus is going the right way and should have even more to offer now handicapping, while he is also bred to relish this longer trip.