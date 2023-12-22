Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Magic Seven - 12:45 Ascot

Smart Stat: 15% - Jonjo O'Neill's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Magic Seven had some near-useful form in bumpers and has made an excellent start over hurdles, winning both of his starts so far over two and a half miles at Hereford. Admittedly, those haven't been the deepest of races, but he proved a class apart on each occasion, and was value for more like double the winning margin. There should be plenty more to come from him now handicapping from a mark of 124 and he represents a yard that do well with such types.

Immortal - 14:30 Ascot

Smart Stat: 21% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at ASCOT since the start of the 2019/20 season

Immortal has been well found in the market on each of his three starts over hurdles, shaping well when runner-up to a couple of useful rivals in two starts at Sandown last season, and probably caught to far back on his return and handicap debut over two and a half miles at this course last month. That was his first run since undergoing a second breathing operation and that form is also working out well. Immortal remains with plenty of potential and is more than capable of winning races from this lowly mark.

Kandoo Kid - 15:05 Ascot

Smart Stat: 4 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Paul Nicholls has an excellent record in this race, so that means that Kandoo Kid commands maximum respect on his first start outside handicap company over fences. He was very strong in the market when opening his account in this sphere at Cheltenham last month, though he was a little fortunate to get his head in front, the leader making a bad mistake at the last which opened the door for him. He is clearly thought capable of much better, though, and it is interesting that he is quickly upped in grade now.