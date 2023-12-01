Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Hermes Allen - 13:50 Newbury

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Hermes Allen developed into a smart novice hurdler last season, winning his first three starts under Rules - he cost £350,000 after winning his second start in Irish points - notably the Challow Hurdle at this course. He was short in the betting but wasn't in the same form in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and again was a little underwhelming at Aintree on his final start. However, he is all over a chaser on looks, and has the potential to take high rank in this sphere this season, so he is of big interest for a yard that has a good record in this race.

Frero Banbou - 14:25 Newbury

Smart Stat: 2 - Venetia Williams's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Frero Banbou hasn't won for nearly two years, but his mark has fallen as a result and he is now just 1 lb higher than his last winning mark. He didn't shape badly on his return to action in the Grand Sefton at Aintree 20 days ago, either, going well for a long way but the increased emphasis on stamina probably stretching him after he'd come off the bridle last of all. Frero Banbou is also entitled to strip fitter for that outing and he seems sure to be involved back down in trip and racing from the same mark.

Cool Dan - 17:00 Dundalk

Smart Stat: 20% - G. M. Lyons's strike rate at DUNDALK since the start of the 2019 season

Cool Dan has a useful pedigree but he has shown just modest form so far, showing nothing on his handicap debut, but that came in heavy ground, and he fared much better on his all-weather debut in first-time blinkers over six furlongs at this course three weeks ago. He was making headway when carried left in the closing stages and just stayed on at the same pace, leaving the impression he would be suited by this step back up in trip, and he now drops into claiming company for the first time.