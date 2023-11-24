Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Doddiethegreat - 13:25 Ascot

Smart Stat: 3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Doodiethegreat looked a bright prospect in 2020/21, winning both of his starts in bumpers - beat a now-useful hurdler on debut - and he also made a winning start over hurdles. Admittedly, that wasn't a deep race, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of that victory, looking a little inexperienced at points in the jumping department, but displaying he has a big engine by stretching 22 lengths clear of the runner-up. Doddiethegreat has a two-year absence to overcome - been off with a tendon injury - but it says plenty that top connections are persevering with him and he remains with plenty of potential.

Fire Dancer - 14:00 Ascot

Smart Stat: 5 - Venetia Williams's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Venetia Williams has an excellent record in this race and her Fire Dancer looks very interesting on his return to action with that in mind. He overcame an absence of 27 months when making a winning start for this yard on his belated return to action at Ludlow in January, making all of the running and jumping accurately and was value for much more than the official margin suggests as his jockey took it easy on the run-in. Fire Dancer didn't quite progress afterwards, failing to complete both starts since, but he clearly goes well when fresh, and he remains potentially well handicapped.

Chapman - 18:45 Southwell

Smart Stat: 21% - Daniel Muscutt's strike rate at SOUTHWELL

Chapman didn't really progress in maiden and novice company on his first three starts, but he wasn't given a hard time and left the impression he was learning on the job. He was strong in the betting on his nursery and all-weather debut at Lingfield last month, and duly showed much improved form, given a positive ride and beaten only by another well-backed rival who has won again since. That form is solid and Chapman should have more to offer in handicaps, so he will remain of interest with the hood back on.