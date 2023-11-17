Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Doughmore Bay - 13:10 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 22% - Emma Lavelle's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Doughmore Bay's sales priced dramatically increased after his sole outing in points (held every chance when departing late on) and he made a winning start under Rules in a novice hurdle over two and a half miles at Worcester in May. That wasn't bad form but he wasn't able to defy a penalty against a horse he had beaten by two lengths previously on his return from five months off last month. He left the impression he would come on for that outing, though, and he will remain of interest now handicapping over a shorter trip.

Governor of India - 13:55 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 22% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Governor of India is bred to be smart and he showed improved form to open his account on all-weather and handicap debut over course and distance 17 days ago, cosily beating the reopposing Sagauteur by a neck. That was also his first start since undergoing a gelding operation, and he travelled through that contest like a horse well ahead of his mark, failing to settle early but still having enough in the tank to prevail. A subsequent 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop this unexposed, well-bred sort who represents top connections.

Gaboriot - 15:20 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 25% - Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero's strike rate in early season

Gaboriot was campaigned in hunter chases last season but returned to handicaps with a win on his return from five months off at Kempton last month, taking advantage of a reduced mark compared to his early days chasing in France. He displayed an excellent attitude that day, tackled at the last but finding plenty on the run-in to prevail by a neck. A subsequent 3 lb rise is fair and he has the potential to follow up for an in-form yard.