Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Solo - 15:30 Exeter

Smart Stat: 4 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Paul Nicholls has an excellent record in the Charlie Hall Chase and Solo looks another interesting contender for the yard on his return to action. He showed improved form over fences last year, opening his account in this sphere in a novice handicap at Sandown and going on to win the Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton in February. He wasn't at his best on his final start, but he is potentially well treated back in a handicap on his return to action, and he will likely be ready to roll.

Broomfield Present - 16:00 Exeter

Smart Stat: £58.25 - Kim Bailey's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Broomfield Present was purchased for £36,000 after a successful stint in points and he justified support when making a winning start under Rules in a maiden hurdle over two and a half miles at Ffos Las around this time last year. Ha failed to meet expectations when runner-up under a penalty at Catterick on his next start, but he improved to resume winning ways in a first-time visor on handicap debut at Haydock on his final start in March. It is interesting connections quickly send him chasing given his pointing background and he is potentially well treated on his return to action, representing a yard who can get them ready after a break.

Persian Blue - 16:12 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 30% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Persian Blue is bred to be useful but was in need of the experience on her debut at Lingfield in September, shaken up on the home turn but running green soon after and unable to make an impression. She improved as expected on her next start in heavy ground at Nottingham, in the firing line throughout, which perhaps put her at a disadvantage given the winner was more patiently ridden. Persian Blue was only caught late in the day, though, and should have even more to offer, so is worth siding with again.