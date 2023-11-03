Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Kikkuli - 11:15 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £27.04 - Harry & Roger Charlton's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Harry and Roger Charlton show a healthy level-stake profit when relying on one runner at a meeting and their sole representative at Newmarket today is a notable one. Kikkuli is a half-brother to Frankel, the highest-rated Flat horse in Timeform's history, and he is also a half-brother to the multiple Group 1 winner Noble Mission. He is the final foal of Kind who has produced six winners from her seven offspring to hit the track.

Strong Opinion - 11:45 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 31% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Newmarket since the start of the 2019 season

Charlie Appleby boasts an excellent 31% strike rate at Newmarket - a slight improvement on an overall record around the 29% mark - so his representatives are always worth noting. Strong Opinion shaped as if in need of the experience when only fourth over course and distance on debut but this 1 million guineas purchase has a fine pedigree (by Dubawi out of QEII winner Persuasive) and could do better with a run under his belt.

Navassa Island - 12:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £52.70 - Michael O'Callaghan's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Irish trainer Michael O'Callaghan shows a notable level-stake profit when having only one runner at a meeting and he has elected to send Navassa Island to Newmarket for the listed Bosra Sham Fillies' Stakes. Navassa Island is among the main players on form based on the pick of her efforts which includes a creditable third in the Group 3 Firth of Clyde Stakes at Ayr last time.