Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Afadil - 13:35 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Afadil made a promising start over hurdles last season, winning his first two starts with more in hand than the bare margin implies, and also shaping better than the result in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival. He proved himself on a good mark when resuming winning ways in a useful handicap at Ayr on his final start, taking full advantage of his 8 lb allowance switched to open company for the first time, but proving a class apart above all. Afadil is 6 lb higher on his return, but this unexposed four-year-old should have plenty more to offer, and represents an in-form yard who have done well in this race in recent years.

Soul Icon - 17:05 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: £54.13 - Keiran Burke's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Soul Icon has been prolific over hurdles in the last couple of years, notching seven wins in his first eight starts in handicaps, and he bounced back from a couple of lesser efforts at the end of last season when making a winning return to action at Fontwell earlier this month. He travelled a jumped well with the hood left off again, leading soon after jumping the fourth and, though he jumped to his right at the last two flights, he kept on well and won with plenty in hand. A subsequent 4 lb rise is perfectly fair and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Eagle Angel - 17:15 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 22% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate in late season

Eagle Angel is bred to be useful and, though there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree - he is out of a half-sister to high-class stayer Order of St George - he shaped well amidst inexperience over seven furlongs at Southwell last month. He ran green in rear and was ridden over two furlongs out, never able to get on terms but not at all knocked about. The step up to this extended nine furlongs is sure to suit Eagle Angel and he has the potential to improve a fair bit from his debut effort.