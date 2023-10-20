Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

The Bobster - 14:45 Redcar

Smart Stat: 2 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in past 10 runnings

The Bobster's sales price halved as a yearling, but he looked a nice type on debut over five furlongs at Beverley last month, showing plenty to work on despite being found wanting for know-how. He ended up in the centre of the track and furthest away from where the race unfolded, but he stayed on to finish nearest at the finish without being knocked about. The Bobster seems sure to progress, will appreciate this step up to six furlongs, and represents a yard that has a good record in this race.

Foursome - 17:38 Redcar

Smart Stat: 26% - Miss Alice Keighley's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting

Foursome was well backed and finally opened her account over a mile and a quarter in heavy ground at Nottingham last week, running from 1 lb out of the handicap but winning in most emphatic fashion in the most testing ground she has faced to date. She clearly relished conditions that day, taking a keen hold early, but still having plenty left to bound away in the closing stages. Foursome is able to race from the same mark now due to the conditions of that race and has a good amateur rider booked, so there is plenty to like about her chances.

Torvar - 18:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 20% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at NEWCASTLE

Torvar remains a maiden, but he ran his best race to date with the hood back on when finishing third over course and distance last week, not well birthed in stall 1 and having to be dropped out at the start. He travelled well but was short of room approaching the final furlong, having to switch around runners soon after and finishing to good effect out wide. Torvar races from the same mark now, but in a weaker handicap, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.