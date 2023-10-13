Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Inquisitively - 13:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 29% - William Buick's strike rate at NEWMARKET (ROWLEY)

Inquisitively showed plenty to work on in two starts for Ollie Sangster, notably finishing placed in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, a race which has worked out very well. He took his form to a new level on his first start for Kevin Philippart de Foy when winning a listed race at York in August, though, soon in command after being produced to lead over a furlong out. Softer ground is an unknown, but he is clearly a horse on the up, and sets a solid standard on form.

Kingfisher King - 14:40 York

Smart Stat: 2 - William Haggas's number of winners in past 6 runnings

William Haggas has a good record in this race, winning two of the last four renewals, and in Kingfisher King he has another ideal type in this staying handicap for three-year-olds. He built on the promise of his debut when opening his account at Salisbury in May and he has shown improved form in defeat since, running a cracker when attempting to give weight to another nice type at Hamilton in August. The drop back to a mile and a quarter was against him on handicap debut at Doncaster last time, but he is bred to relish this sort of test, and can confirm himself on a good mark.

Ylang Ylang - 16:10 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Aidan O'Brien can boast a good record in this race and of his runners in this year's edition, it is Ylang Ylang who makes the most appeal. She was ante-post favourite for the 1000 Guineas following impressive wins on her first two starts, but she ran a shocker in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh last month. Ylang Ylang bounced back to form to some extent when third (Shuwari second) in the Rockfel Stakes at this course two weeks ago, and the way she shaped that day suggests she'll relish this step up to a mile, while easier ground may help, also.