Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

King William Rufus - 14:20 Fontwell

Smart Stat: 23% - Rex Dingle's strike rate at Fontwell

Rex Dingle tends to operate at a strike rate around the 14% mark but that increases to an impressive 23% at Fontwell, a course where he has ridden more winners than anywhere else. Dingle has a trio of rides this afternoon starting with King William Rufus who showed plenty of ability when placed in all three bumpers last season. He appeals as the type to take well to hurdling.

Kansas City Star - 15:35 Downpatrick

Smart Stat: 4 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Gordon Elliott has won four of the past ten editions of this maiden hurdle and has an interesting contender this time around in Kansas City Star who sets the standard based on the pick of his form from last season. Kansas City Star was disappointing when last seen at Perth in May but goes well fresh and can bounce back in a race Elliott has enjoyed plenty of success in.

Daydream Express - 19:15 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £36.82 - John & Thady Gosden's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

John and Thady Gosden boast a healthy level-stake profit with debutants which shows that their newcomers are usually fit enough and clued-up enough to do themselves justice. They have an interesting newcomers in this mile novice in Daydream Express who cost 300,000 guineas as a yearling and is a half-sister to three winners, including a couple of useful sorts.