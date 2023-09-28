Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
21:41 · THU September 28, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Broadway Act - 16:45 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 30% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Newmarket (Rowley) since the start of the 2019 season

Broadway Act stepped up on his debut effort when filling the runner-up spot at Newmarket (July) last time, running on well to pass the post just three quarters of a length behind the winner. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures and the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to progress further. Trained by Charlie Appleby, who has enjoyed plenty of success on the Rowley Mile in recent years, Broadway Act rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Billy No Mates - 16:50 Haydock

Smart Stat: £33.48 - Michael Dods' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Billy No Mates was beaten only by a progressive three-year-old at Thirsk last time, staying on well from rear to be beaten just a length and three-quarters at the line. He lines up today from an unchanged mark and the return to further holds no fears for a horse who gained back-to-back wins over this course and distance back in September 2020, including on soft ground. He has a good record when fresh, too, so there is no reason why he shouldn't go well again on his return from eight weeks off.

Turquoise Diamond - 19:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 30% - William Haggas' strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2019 season

Turquoise Diamond showed improved form to open her account at Brighton a couple of weeks ago, forging clear in the final furlong to land the spoils by two and a half lengths in comfortable fashion. Admittedly, she probably didn't have much to beat on that occasion, but it was encouraging that she looked much more professional than previously and her smart pedigree suggests her best days could still be ahead of her. She's certainly in the right hands and a 6lb higher mark is unlikely to be enough to prevent her from following up at a track where William Haggas is always worth following.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

